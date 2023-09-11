Deadpool 3 Cast Reportedly Features Daniel Radcliffe

A recent report claims Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe is set to appear in Deadpool 3 after years of fans casting him as a beloved X-Men hero.

According to insider and scooper Daniel Richtman, Radcliffe will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming threequel in a mystery role. No further details were provided on how the actor will join the franchise, but followers of Marvel Studios have long been calling for the actor to play the role of Wolverine following Hugh Jackman’s supposed retirement from the role. Some are hypothesizing that Radcliffe will appear as a multiversal variant of Logan, but this remains pure speculation at the time of writing.

Radcliffe as a Mutant?

Radcliffe is no stranger to the rumors surrounding his potential debut in the MCU. The actor has long pushed back on fan-casting efforts, noting that he thinks many are calling for him to play Wolverine since he’s short. Despite this, Radcliffe has insisted on several occasions over the years that he has no plans on playing Wolverine and that Marvel Studios have never contacted him about the role.

While it’s currently unconfirmed whether Radcliffe’s Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, a more traditional version of the character will certainly show up. A great deal of the movie’s marketing has focused on Jackman reprising his role as the X-Men’s berserker despite his claims that the 2017 film Logan would be the last time he donned the character’s claws. In the months since he was cast in Deadpool 3, Jackman explained that he opted to come out of retirement after seeing the first Deadpool movie, which prompted him to envision how much fun a Wolverine/Wade Wilson team-up would look on the big screen.

Deadpool is currently slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2024.