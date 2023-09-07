The Crow: Long-Awaited Reboot Starring Bill Skarsgård Is Finally Coming in 2024

The long-awaited reboot of The Crow is finally coming in 2024.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate has officially made an eight-figure deal to distribute The Crow reboot starring It’s Bill Skarsgård. While an exact release date has not yet been set, the movie is now expected to release next year.

“We appreciate what the Crow character and original movie mean to legions of fans and believe this new film will offer audiences an authentic and visceral reinterpretation of its emotional power and mythology,” said Lionsgate’s Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions Charlotte Koh. “To work with a creative team led by Rupert’s unparalleled visual style and storytelling and with a producing team who have made some of the most popular and impactful films of the last several decades is a true privilege.”

Directed by Rupert Sanders, The Crow also stars FKA twigs, Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger. The script comes from Zach Baylin and Will Schneider, with Victor Hadida, Molly Massell, John Jencks, Samuel Hadida, and Edward R. Pressman serving as producers.

The long, long road to The Crow reboot

Based on the comic of the same name by James O’Barr, The Crow was released in 1994 and starred the late Brandon Lee. Directed by Alex Proyas, the storyline follows a musician who is brutally murdered but then returns from the dead and begins seeking vengeance.

A reboot of The Crow was initially announced in 2008 with Stephen Norrington attached to write and direct. Norrington stepped down in 2011, which then began a cycle of many different directors boarding and then departing the project.

Prior to Skarsgård’s casting, actors such as Mark Wahlberg, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Ryan Gosling, Tom Hiddleston, Alexander Skarsgård, Luke Evans, Jack Huston, and Jason Momoa, among others, were all reportedly in talks to star in the movie.

When Momoa and director Corin Hardy stepped away from the project in 2018, The Crow reboot appeared to be dead; however, it was then revived in 2020. Sanders, Baylin, and Skarsgård all joined the movie in 2022.