Across the Spider-Verse Concept Art Reveals a Scrapped World Run by the Sinister Six

A newly unveiled piece of concept art created for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse imagines what New York City would look like if the Sinister Six were in control.

Posted to Instagram by Aymeric Kevin, the image showcases the plaza of the city adorned with buildings and monuments seemingly created to honor the team of villains. Some of the more notable landmarks include “Goblin’s Palace,” which features a mural of the Green Goblin‘s face, a statue of the Scorpion, and a structure built to resemble the lighting bolt theme of Electro‘s mask. Kevin notes in their post that the art was created as an “early exploration” of what Earth-42 might look like, given that it was denied a Spider-Man due to the multiversal tampering of Dr. Johnathon Ohnn, a scientist who worked on Kingpin‘s collider in Into the Spider-Verse and ultimately became the villain known as The Spot.

Too Many Miles

While the Earth-42 that was depicted in Across the Spider-Verse wasn’t ravaged by the Sinister Six, it was still met with an unfortunate fate. Since the radioactive spider that was meant to give Spider-Man his powers was transported to another universe, New York City is still filled with crime. A major contributor to this is Miles Morales himself, who becomes the Prowler instead of his Uncle Aaron. Across the Spider-Verse concludes with the Miles Morales of Earth-42 taking the Miles of Earth-1610 hostage with intentions to jump through the multiverse to find a version of his father that’s still alive.

While the Sinister Six doesn’t truly feature in Across the Spider-Verse, several members of variations of the infamous team do appear. Vulture, Doctor Octopus and Rhino all have cameos in the film, although none of them serve as the primary antagonist, with that role going to The Spot and Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.