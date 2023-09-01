Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder’s Director’s Cut Has Almost an Hour of Extra Footage

Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Rebel Moon will have almost an hour of extra footage.

Speaking with Tudum about his upcoming space epic, Snyder confirmed that the Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire director’s cut will include approximately 60 minutes of extra scenes.

“The director’s cut is close to an hour of extra content, so I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version,” Snyder said. You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past and nobody wanted it. It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version. And with Netflix, we shot scenes just for the director’s cut. So in that way, it’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get. I’m really excited about it!”

In June 2023, Snyder revealed that both Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire and its sequel, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, will each have a PG-13 and an R-rated cut. “I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them,” Snyder told Variety.

Who stars in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon — Part One?

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, and Jena Malone. The script was co-written by Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten.

“When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand,” the synopsis reads.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire releases on Netflix on December 22, 2023.