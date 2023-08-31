Giancarlo Esposito Teases Joining the DCU After Talks With James Gunn

Actor Giancarlo Esposito may be appearing in the DC Universe following talks with DC Studios co-head James Gunn. It is unknown, however, just what roles the two might have discussed.

Esposito teased the talk at ComicCon Panama 2023. Twitter user swshriv captured his comments during a Q&A at the convention. In the brief video, which can be viewed below, Esposito confirmed he had talked with Gunn regarding “the possibility of being in a movie.” While DC was not mentioned directly, it was implied that they were discussing a DCU production before the SAG-AFTRA strike. Esposito also added, off-camera, that he would rather play a superhero than a villain.

Few days ago I was at an event in my country, and I got to see and meet Giancarlo. He answered lots of questions ? This one I recorded left me surprised (someone asked if he had a chance to appear in DC films) #dccomics #jamesgunn pic.twitter.com/GPH5ET3QrS — Mint Doom ?? (@swshriv) August 29, 2023

Who Might Giancarlo Esposito Play?

There are few characters that Esposito could not play. He is a popular actor, best known to general audiences for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. In recent years, he acquired a following in fan circles, playing Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

The most obvious candidate is Lex Luthor. James Gunn has yet to announce a Lex Luthor actor for his next film, Superman: Legacy. Esposito has ample experience playing intimidating businessmen used to countering superhumans from playing Stan Edgar in The Boys. He is also already the voice of Lex Luthor in the animated Harley Quinn series.

Another interesting possibility is Giancarlo Esposito playing the DCU Martian Manhunter. The alien hero is the heart of the Justice League and one of the most powerful, yet underrated, of DC Comics‘ heroes. It is also another one of the many roles for which Esposito has been suggested by on-line fan castings.

It should be noted, however, there is no indication that any role is planned for Martian Manhunter in an upcoming DCU production. In any case, whatever role Gunn and Esposito discussed cannot be confirmed until after the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.