Marvel Studios have unveiled four designs for Tom Holland‘s final Spider-Man: No Way Home costume that ultimately didn’t make it into the movie.

As seen in the Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie book, the various designs showcase similar yet different looks for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Peter Parker. While only one includes a drastic change to Spidey’s eyes, making them smaller and rounder, the colors and patterns are all still very recognizable. A shared theme is the use of a darker blue around the legs and arms, contrasting the almost shimmering blue seen in the movie. The aforementioned costume also seems to be looser on Peter, suggesting it could still be a prototype. It’s worth noting that the designs are accompanied by a quote from Ryan Meinerding, Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development, explaining the thought process behind the variants.

“The idea behind [these suits] is that he’s seen other Spideys, and he’s totally embracing everything Spider-Man—he’s all in, and he’s genius enough to actually make it,” Meinerding said. In previous interviews, the artist explained that the costume department attempted to pull elements from the suits worn by both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, incorporating them with a classic comic book aesthetic to provide Holland with a look that had not been seen before on the big screen.

Spider-Men United

One of the most financially successful movies to ever come out of Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home capped off what director Jon Watts described as Peter Parker’s MCU origin story. The film sees the titular hero break the multiverse in an attempt to magically wipe his identity from the minds of everyone in the world. The resulting disaster pulls through various villains from other universes and unites three generations of Spider-Man.

