Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright Addresses Possible Cursed Child Adaptation

Actor Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in all eight installments of Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter film series, recently addressed the possibility of a feature adaptation of the 2016 play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“The biggest question everyone wants to know is if they are going to be making a TV/film version of [The Cursed Child],” Wright said during an interview on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. “I don’t know.”

She added: “It would be pretty fun because it’s really about the children. It’s not about our characters, so it wouldn’t be a massive role. It would really be about these kids and the new generation.” However, Wright stated that she has “no idea if [Warner Bros. will] do it.”

Harry Potter TV series heading to Max

Wright’s Ginny Weasley was a supporting character in the Harry Potter films and was often seen assisting the main trio — Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) — throughout their various adventures. The eight films, released almost annually between 2001 to 2011, were major critical and commercial hits for Warner Bros., collectively grossing $7.7 billion at the global box office.

Five years after the film series concluded, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child debuted in London. The two-part play begins during the epilogue of Deathly Hallows and follows both Harry Potter and his son, Albus Severus Potter, over several years. A film adaptation has been rumored since 2016, although nothing official has been announced by Warner Bros. at this time.

Instead, Warner Bros. is developing a series adaptation of J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter series for its streaming service, Max. Announced in April 2023, the forthcoming series has already received a seven-season order, with the plan to adapt one book per season. The reboot will be developed and released on Max over the next decade. Rowling is attached to the Harry Potter TV reboot as an executive producer.

All eight Harry Potter films are currently streaming on Max.