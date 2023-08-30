While Rebel Moon will evoke some of Star Wars‘ grittier stories, one of the movie’s concept artists explains Zack Snyder‘s sci-fi epic is so much more than that.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Mike Uwandi, who co-owns 9B Collective, a concept art studio, revealed that Rebel Moon isn’t afraid to where its inspirations on its sleeve. “I mean, tonally, it’s definitely an ode to some of the darker Star Wars tales, but it borrows from a lot more. I would say that from what we were able to see, even in the trailer, you can see that it’s not just referencing Star Wars, it’s referencing the things that Star Wars also referenced,” Uwandi said. “So there’s a little bit more fantasy involved in that and it’s a lot more clear, whereas I almost feel like Star Wars does a good job at dusting off the trail a little bit, but that’s all I think I can say.”

A New Kind of Star Wars

Snyder evoking Star Wars with Rebel Moon is no accident considering his movie was originally meant to be set within the galaxy far, far away. Lucasfilm commissioned the Justice League director pitch a film that presented a dark take on the Star Wars mythology but development on the project ultimately stalled, prompting Snyder to twist the world into his own creation. Many involved with the production, including the director himself, have stated that separating Rebel Moon from an established franchise was the right call as it allowed for more creative freedom during production.

Rebel Moon’s narrative follows Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, a young woman who sets out on a journey to build a team of warriors in an effort to combat a tyrannical intergalactic empire. The film’s cast also boasts Anthony Hopkins, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher and Ed Skrein.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is slated to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 22.