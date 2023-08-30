Star Wars: Why Liam Neeson Isn’t a Fan of the Latest Stories

While Liam Neeson may have played a major role in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, he’s not a fan of the more modern movies and shows.

When asked about how he feels regarding the current state of the galaxy far, far away on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Neeson was very dismissive of the latest stories. “There’s so many movies and spin-offs now, I think, ‘No, you’re diluting the whole thing.’ I think. My personal thing,” the acclaimed actor said.

This isn’t the first time Neeson has been critical about the amount of recent Star Wars projects. While never going into too much detail, he’s often criticized Lucasfilm for putting out too many movies set within its iconic universe. Despite his feelings, he still made time to don the robes of his Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn, for a brief cameo in 2022’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Everyone Loves Qui-Gon

He may have only starred in a single Star Wars movie, but Neeson has remained a fan-favorite amongst fans of the franchise. Qui-Gon Jinn is introduced as Obi-Wan’s master in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. While attempting to protect the planet of Naboo from the invading Separatist forces, he comes into contact with the Sith Darth Maul, who ultimately stabs him in the stomach, killing him. Neeson has vocally reprised the role in subsequent projects, but Obi-Wan Kenobi marked the first time in over two decades that he appeared as the character.

As for whether Qui-Gon could return in a future movie or series, Lucasfilm has yet to confirm anything. The character recently appeared in the animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi, which showed his relationship with his master Count Dooku, who ultimately fell to the Dark Side.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Tales of the Jedi are now available to stream on Disney+.