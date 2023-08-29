Aquaman 2 Merch Debuts First Look at Black Manta’s Revamped Submarine

A new piece of merchandise for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom confirms that Black Manta will be motoring about the ocean in a brand new submersible.

The toy in question was posted by actiontoynow on Instagram and includes figures for both Aquaman, bearing the likeness of Jason Momoa, and Black Manta while also including a new version of the Manta-Sub. The vehicle depicted in the packaging is significantly different from what appeared in the original Aquaman movie, which saw Jessie and David Kane traveling in a submarine that looked to be based on a stealth bomber. The new design resembles a hammerhead shark, sporting two glowing eyes on the sides of its head, which may act as viewing windows. It’s also equipped with weaponry underneath the “mouth” and sets of fins on the rear and around the entrance hatch.

How this new Manta-Sub will factor into the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom remains unknown, but the sequel is expected to feature David Kane to a much greater extent. Many fans were impressed with how the villain was portrayed in Aquaman, with actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II earning plenty of praise for his performance.

Concerned for Arthur Curry

Details on the second Aquaman movie are still scarce, but some fans are beginning to grow concerned about the movie’s release. After several substantial delays, Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have confirmed that a late 2023 release date is planned, but at the time of writing, no footage of the movie has been revealed. Beyond this, some enthusiasts have questioned the need for the movie at all, given that rumors have suggested that the story will largely be nullified by the upcoming reboot of the DC Universe. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has yet to clarify whether the Aquaman movies will be canon in his reimagined superhero franchise.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to swim into theaters on December 20.