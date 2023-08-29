Marvel Studios Announces an Official MCU Timeline Book

Publishing company DK has officially announced The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, a new hardcover book that seeks to lay out a comprehensive MCU timeline for the very first time.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline arrives in stores this October. Per Marvel, “This stunning visual guide is being created in collaboration with Marvel Studios, is endorsed by Kevin Feige (President of Marvel Studios), and will be the go-to resource for fans who are hoping to connect the dots and truly understand the complex web of interconnections between the different Marvel movies and television series.”

Check out the official trailer for Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline below:

“It’s the first time we’re officially laying out the timeline,” said Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum. “It’s incredible, once it’s all laid out, how interconnected and how seamless it actually is.”

What to expect from The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is written by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon. The 344-page lore book features a foreword by aforementioned Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. “The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex. Different worlds, different timelines, countless characters. This is the guide to that universe. Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why,” an official synopsis reads.

“Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap’s shield? Look no further!” it continues. “A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan’s shelf.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline goes on sale Tuesday, October 24 from DK. The book is currently available for pre-order.