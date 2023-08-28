The Marvels’ Iman Vellani Cosplays as X-Men’s Jubilee

The Marvels star Iman Vellani swaps her Ms. Marvel attire in favor of some comic-accurate cosplay of X-Men‘s Jubilee.

Iman Vellani poses in her Jubilee cosplay

Twitter user @OneTakeNews caught a snapshot of Vellani alongside her friend and Disney’s Turning Red star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at Fan Expo Canada. The Ms. Marvel star was seen in Jubilee’s classic costume, with a yellow trench coat, pink sunglasses, and pink shirt as originally depicted in her early Marvel Comics appearances and X-Men: The Animated Series. Additionally, Ramakrishnan posed in the photo with Vellani wearing a Donatello cosplay from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Jubilation “Jubilee” Lee made her Marvel Comics debut in the pages of Uncanny X-Men #244 (May 1989). She was a mall-hopping teenage mutant with the ability to blast pyrotechnic energy from her hands and joined the X-Men to become a loyal sidekick to Wolverine. The character had been depicted in multiple cameo appearances in the X-Men movie franchise before having a prominent role in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where she was played by Lana Condor. However, the character’s scenes were largely left on the cutting room floor.

As a major fan of Marvel, Vellani’s cosplay as the iconic X-Men character is ironic given Ms. Marvel’s ties to the mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to her role as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel being reprised in the upcoming The Marvels, Vellani has co-written the Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant comic book set for release on August 30. She spoke to Marvel.com about what it means for Kamala Khan to be a mutant following a deadly mutant attack in X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1.

“[Ms. Marvel being a mutant] raises a million thoughts, feelings, concerns for Kamala internally, and she’s like, ‘How can I possibly deal with this new thing while all the mutants are literally dying in front of me,'” Vellani said. “She is thrown headfirst into what it means to be an X-Men at the Gala, and so she has no time to process any of this.”

Vellani’s Ms. Marvel will be seen opposite Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau when The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.