James Gunn Photo All But Confirms Krypto for Superman: Legacy

DC Studios co-head and Superman: Legacy writer-director James Gunn has seemingly confirmed that Krypto the Superdog will indeed appear in the upcoming film.

On Bluesky, Gunn posted a photo of a dog named Nora wearing a Superman cape. The caption explains that the dog was “dressed up for the art department.” With the cape, the Nora is the spitting image of Krypto from the Superman comics.

First appearing in a Superboy story in 1955, Krypto quickly became a popular part of the Superman mythos. Originally, he possessed super intelligence, in addition to the same powers as Superman. In modern times, Krypto is generally portrayed as possessing a typical Earth dog’s mind, although he can comprehend human speech.

In 2005, Krypto starred in his own show on Cartoon Network, which lasted for two seasons and starred Ed, Edd n Eddy’s Samuel Vincent as the voice of the super-powered pup. More recently, Krypto appeared in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

James Gunn previously teased Krypto in Superman: Legacy

Gunn’s photo also implies that DC Studios is still working on Superman: Legacy, despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This raises the question of whether Gunn will utilize a digital Krypto, as he did with Cosmo the Spacedog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This was reportedly necessary because Gunn, a noted dog lover, kept distracting the actor dogs first cast in the part.

Regarding the casting of Krypto, Gunn previously joked in an interview with The Toronto Sun that he would like to give Chris Pratt the role. “You could do motion capture on set and walk around on your hands and knees, but you can’t talk,” Gunn quipped. Pratt responded that he would play Krypto, but only if he were paid in crypto-currency.

Superman: Legacy opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.