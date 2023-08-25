Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two Trailer Revealed

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released an official trailer for the upcoming animated film Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two.

The second and final part of the animated crossover between DC‘s Justice League and Rooster Teeth‘s RWBY is due for release this October. The trailer for Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two turns the premise of the first film on its head. This time around, Team RWBY — Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladonna (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman) — find themselves in the Justice League’s world, instead of the other way around.

Check out the official trailer for Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two below:

An official synopsis for Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two reads as follows: “On the heels of successfully escaping a deadly digital trap, the members of the Justice League emerge in their own world to discover that Grimm, ravenous creatures from Remnant, have overtaken Earth! In order to defeat the monsters, they must call on their new friends — Team RWBY — for help!”

Justice League x RWBY is a recurring crossover

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One released this past April. That said, the animated film was not the first instance of the two Warner Bros.-owned properties crossing over. That honor belongs to the DC comic book limited series RWBY/Justice League, which launched in 2021. A follow-up series titled DC/RWBY subsequently arrived earlier this year.

Rooster Teeth’s RWBY itself wrapped up its ninth and most recent season on Crunchyroll earlier this year (mere days before Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One’s release, in fact). A 10th season has not been formally green-lit as of yet, though showrunner Kerry Shawcross confirmed that writing for the new season was underway as of July.

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two releases on Digital on October 17. The film releases on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 31 (Ruby Rose’s birthday). In the meantime, Part One is available on those same formats. It is also currently streaming on Max.