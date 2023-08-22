The Flash Toys: Batman Outsold the Scarlet Speedster

Michael Keaton’s Batman was of greater interest to toy collectors than Ezra Miller’s The Flash. Toys based on the Caped Crusader outsold those based on the Scarlet Speedster by a significant margin.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan Hembrough, founder of the toy retail site Hollywood Heroes, revealed that “When you look at the Flash toys, the character from the movie that outsold everything else was Batman and the Batmobile.”

Hembrough added that “it’s because people have this connection to Michael Keaton and his portrayal of the 1989 Batman.”

Matt Devoe, who co-founded the comic book collection management website CovrPrice, added that the lack of interest in Miller’s version of The Flash has also tanked sales for vintage comic books featuring the DC superhero.

“Flash books are down. Anything related to this film is kind of dropping,” Devoe stated. “The Flash film didn’t have anything for fans to take and speculate on. In fact, it’s led to a lot of confusion of, ‘OK, what is DC doing with their future lineup?'”

He explained that Marvel does a better job of teasing future characters and storylines with its post-credits scenes. This often drives up the collector’s value of certain comic issues.

The Flash disappoints at the global box office

While The Flash was hotly anticipated by the DC fandom ahead of its release, the superhero film ultimately became one of the many blockbusters to underperform this summer. The Flash recently ended its theatrical run with a global box office haul of $268 million. With a reported budget between $220-$300 million, The Flash is expected to lose Warner Bros. Discovery upwards of $200 million.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

The Flash is currently available to own on Digital and arrives on the streaming service Max on Aug. 25.