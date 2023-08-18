Rebel Moon Teaser Trailer Release Date Set by Zack Snyder

The Rebel Moon teaser trailer release date has been set. Director Zack Snyder revealed when fans can expect their first official look at the upcoming sci-fi film.

In a recent post on the social media platform Vero, Snyder confirmed that the Rebel Moon teaser trailer will arrive on August 22, 2023. The Netflix film will make its global debut live at Gamescom, a video game trade show set to take place from August 23-27, 2023.

What is Rebel Moon about?

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge,” reads Rebel Moon’s synopsis. “As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Rebel Moon releases on Netflix on December 22, 2023. The film stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of ‘Jimmy’. It also stars Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Corey Stoll.

It is directed by Zack Snyder and written by Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten. The producers are Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller. The executive producers are Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad.