Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Producers Give Release Date Update

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writer/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have given an update on when fans may see the next installment.

Do Lord and Miller know when Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released?

Lord and Miller spoke to Digital Spy to promote their latest producing effort, Strays. During the interview, the duo spoke about the recent announcement that the third animated Spider-Verse movie, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was removed from its March 29, 2024 release date.

While Lord and Miller could not give a concrete answer on when the threequel would hit cinemas, the producers confirmed it will be released “when it is ready”.

“Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade, but I can tell you we’re already hard at work on it, and we’ll take the time it takes to make it great,” Lord said.

Miller added to Lord’s comments that the threequel will serve as the endgame for the intertwining stories of Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld).

“What we’re trying to accomplish with the film is have it be the most satisfying conclusion to the story that it can be, and take it to places that you haven’t been before,” Miller said. “And make you laugh and cry, and cheer and think.”

The first installment of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse achieved universal praise for its groundbreaking animation, and served as a love letter to the Spider-Man franchise as a whole. Released in late 2018, Into the Spider-Verse grossed $384 million worldwide and won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

The sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, eclipsed its predecessor by grossing over $684 million worldwide. It also made history as the longest animated movie ever produced in America.

Despite the runaway success of Across the Spider-Verse, the movie was not without behind-the-scenes controversy. Additionally, four members of the animation team went public with allegations of poor working conditions. Animators accused Lord of making excessive changes that forced overtime work for the animators. Sony has not commented on whether or not the work issues factored in Beyond the Spider-Verse’s delay.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 5, 2023.