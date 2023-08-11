Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has gone into detail about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy was something of an origin story.

The Spider-Man MCU trilogy allowed Jon Watts and the crew to take their time

The film’s official art book, Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie, features blurbs from Watts about the film itself. In one section, the director describes the MCU trilogy as an “origin story,”

“When we were doing Homecoming, the discussions were always about how we do something that you haven’t seen before with Peter Parker,” Watts writes (via ComicBookMovie) “That steers you down a couple different paths. [It] leads you to doing things like having his best friend find out his identity, and having his aunt find out, and then, at the end of the last movie, having the whole world find out.

“So that was a fun thing to play with these new aspects. But in the end, you know, it was nice to be able to have everything coalesce into, at its essence, the simple story of Spider-Man. We just really all took our time telling the first issue of Spider-Man — that origin story.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home first released in theaters on December 17, 2021. It served as the conclusion to the first Spider-Man MCU trilogy and saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker unite with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the characters to battle against foes from across their respective universes.