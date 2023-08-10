The Batman Will Make Cable Debut on TNT This Fall

The Batman will debut on TNT this fall. Variety is reporting that Matt Reeves’ 2022 film featuring the caped crusader will make its cable premiere as part of a curated Halloween-themed film block. While it does not have a specific release date on TNT, the Halloween programming runs from September through late October, so expect the debut during that timeframe.

Other Halloween films set to air on TNT and TBS include The Mummy, Godzilla, Beetlejuice, The Goonies, Gremlins, and a Scream movie marathon.

Who is Involved in The Batman?

Robert Pattison stars as the titular character of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Pattinson joins a select list of actors, including Adam West, Michael Keaton, and Christian Bale, to play Batman in a live-action film.

The Batman’s large ensemble features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

The Batman is a superhero film directed by Reeves from a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Craig. Reeves produced The Batman alongside Dylan Clark. Warner Bros. released the film on March 4, 2022, finishing its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of over $770 million.

The Batman is labeled as DC Elseworlds, a project seperate from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe. Reeves’ shared universe within DC Elseworlds will include The Penguin series on Max and The Batman Part II, scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.