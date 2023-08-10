Latino Hollywood Groups Voice Support for DC’s Blue Beetle

No fewer than 27 Latino Hollywood organizations have signed an open letter voicing support for Latino-driven entertainment, particularly the fast-approaching DC film Blue Beetle.

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, writers and actors are unable to promote their upcoming projects. However, the Latino groups — which include the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, LA Collab, the Latino Film Institute, the National Association of Latino Independent Producers, and the National Hispanic Media Coalition — still feel it necessary to “amplify the work that countless Latino artists have worked so hard to create.”

The letter specifically alludes to Blue Beetle, which is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and stars Xolo Maridueña as DC’s Jaime Reyes. “We were particularly optimistic about this summer,” it reads. “We were approaching a critical turning point for Latino representation as we saw the return of some of our favorite shows and characters, the launch of exciting new series, and prepared for a groundbreaking moment on the big screen — the first superhero movie directed, written, and starring Latinos. We were hopeful that our long overdue cultural moment had finally arrived.”

Read the full letter (via Variety) below:

An open letter from Latino leaders Stories are more than entertainment. They are a powerful tool for social change that fuels our collective movement to build a more equitable, just world for those who have been historically underrepresented and marginalized. Actors, writers, and directors are essential to this work. As we watch them do what they do best, we are reminded that their art influences how people think and feel about our communities – both at home and abroad. While we’re encouraged by some of the changes we have seen in recent years, we continue to deal with the repercussions from years of being actively erased and invisible on screen. For decades, our network of organizations has advocated for more authentic, inclusive representation of the Latino community in film and television, both in front and behind the camera. • We’ve invested in creative talent development and executive pipeline programs to prepare aspiring creators and a new generation of business leaders to succeed across our industry. • We’ve created our own platforms to celebrate Latino excellence in media and honor work that uplifts our communities. We’ve served as cultural experts to studios, networks, and producers to ensure that their projects authentically reflect our complex diversity.

We’ve pushed those in leadership to provide fair, adequate resources to our writers, directors, and talent so they don’t encounter unnecessary barriers in bringing their stories to life. • We’ve insisted on better representation within existing narratives by calling out harmful and dangerous stereotypes, and we’ve held studio leadership accountable when they make irresponsible creative decisions that have serious real-world consequences. It’s clear that we still have a long way to go, but we’re proud of our Latino creatives who are elevating our humanity and moving culture forward through their work. We were particularly optimistic about this summer. We were approaching a critical turning point for Latino representation as we saw the return of some of our favorite shows and characters, the launch of exciting new series, and prepared for a groundbreaking moment on the big screen – the first superhero movie directed, written, and starring Latinos. We were hopeful that our long overdue cultural moment had finally arrived. And now we are confronted with this pivotal moment across the media industry; a double strike that will have a significantly disproportionate impact on artists from underrepresented communities. Actors and writers deserve a deal that protects their work and livelihoods, so we will continue to support them as they fight for better treatment and fair compensation. And since we represent a rapidly growing demographic with tremendous influence over the global cultural landscape, we also remain dedicated to recognizing and celebrating their artistic excellence and its invaluable role in reflecting our community and culture on screen. For the sake of current and future generations of Latinos, we will not delay our progress any longer. We invite you to join us in our effort to amplify the work that countless Latino artists have worked so hard to create. It’s important that we show up for them at a time when they are not able to promote their projects. Our stories are universal and need to be told. Together, we must continue to advocate for a more equitable and inclusive industry, one that respects and honors our storytellers and stories. Together in the movement, Acevedo Foundation Alliance of Latinx Executives Avenida Productions Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Hispanic Coalition of Small Business (HCSB) Hispanic Federation Hispanic Heritage Foundation LA Collab Latin Heat Latino Community Foundation Latino Film Institute Latino Filmmakers Network Latino Slant LTX Connect Luz Media National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) Nosotros Poderistas The Latinx House UnidosUS Voto Latino We Are All Human

Blue Beetle flies into theaters soon

Blue Beetle opens in theaters on Friday, August 18. “Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.”

In addition to Maridueña, Blue Beetle stars Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, George Lopez, and more.