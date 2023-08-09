Across the Spider-Verse Concept Art Unveils Unused Designs for Spider Robot, Assassin Spider-Man

Concept art developed for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals a slew of unique Spider-Man variants that ultimately didn’t make it into the film.

Shared to X by character and costume designer Kris Anka, the images feature plenty of unique takes on Spider-Man. While some, including Spider-Cop and the Spider-Man with Doc Ock arms, can be seen in Across the Spider-Verse, many went unused. These include a fully robotic Spider-Man, an assassin Spider-Man equipped with his own pistol, and a medieval knight wearing a suit of armor emblazoned with Spider-Man’s motif.

Check out the Across the Spider-Verse concept art below:

Here’s a front shot of Kaine and Tarantula I did to better help the modelers pic.twitter.com/r5oysW0md4 — kris anka (@kristaferanka) August 7, 2023

It’s currently unknown why these particular Spider-People didn’t show up in Across the Spider-Verse, but the film is already littered with plenty of different versions of the iconic Web-Head. Fans have spotlighted the addition of the Spectacular Spider-Man from the hit animated series, LEGO Spider-Man, Spider-Rex, and even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from their respective live-action films.

Swinging Into the Multiverse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales as he embarks upon a journey through the multiverse in a bid to stop The Spot, a villain that seeks revenge on him and every Spider-Man that stands in his way. Joined by a team of reality-hopping heroes known as the Spider Society, Miles’ quest is made more difficult when Spider-Man 2099 takes issue with his existence as an anomaly that’s been allowed to survive with zero repercussions.

The sequel to Into the Spider-Verse earned universal acclaim from fans and critics for expanding upon the original film with more explosive visuals and a similarly heartfelt story. Miles’ cinematic saga is expected to wrap up with the threequel, titled Beyond the Spider-Verse, when it eventually hits theaters. At the time of writing, the movie is slated to premiere in early 2024, but Sony has recently removed its release slate, leading fans to speculate that it will be delayed.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to purchase on digital platforms.