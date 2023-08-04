DCU Wonder Woman 3 With Gal Gadot Is Reportedly ‘Nonsense’

Gal Gadot recently said in an interview that she was working on developing Wonder Woman 3. However, a recent report seems to suggest that is no longer happening.

Wonder Woman 3 might not be happening, after all

During the latest episode of the Hot Mic podcast, Above the Line’s Jeff Sneider responded to a recent interview Gadot did with ComicBook.com. In it, she teased a new Wonder Woman film, something that Sneider claims was “a nonsense story.”

“I don’t know why you bring in James Gunn and Peter Safran to reboot the DCU if they’re not going to reboot the DCU,” Sneider said. “I don’t know why they would hire someone who isn’t Patty Jenkins to come in and do Wonder Woman 3 and then not let that person cast their Wonder Woman.”

In Gadot’s interview with ComicBook.com, she said that as she understands it, she will be developing a third Wonder Woman film together with Gunn and Safran. “I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot says. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Prior to Gadot’s comments, plans for a Wonder Woman 3 were scrapped by Gunn and Safran late last year, with director Patty Jenkins — who directed the first two Wonder Woman films — stepping away from the project as a result. Currently, it’s unknown what the future holds for Gadot as Wonder Woman, who made her possible last cameo in 2023’s The Flash.