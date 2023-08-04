Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Debuts Best Look Yet at Tom Holland’s Final Costume

Recently unveiled concept art made for Spider-Man: No Way Home shows off Tom Holland‘s beloved final costume from every angle.

Posted to Reddit, having originally appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie, the image provides three shots of the final Spidey suit, spotlighting how it looks in a default pose under normal light. The page also comes with a quote from Ryan Meinerding, the Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, wherein he discusses what he wanted to achieve with the redesign.

“The challenge with that one is just how you get that in the real world,” Meinerding said when discussing how he took inspiration from Steve Ditko‘s original design. “It’s still in the back of my head. I’m always going to be trying to figure out how we can do that. I know there’s some material that’s going to exist someday that we’re going to be able to do it with and it’s going to be super cool.”

New Suit, Same Peter

After going through several different costumes throughout his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland’s Peter Parker concludes No Way Home by going back to his roots as a street-level hero and stitching together his own suit. Many fans have criticized the older MCU designs for incorporating too much technology, a side-effect of Tony Stark‘s mentorship. The latest version, which many hope will be the default going forward, doesn’t seem to be hiding any tiny drones or an onboard virtual assistant.

As for when this costume could next appear, rumors have swirled that Sony and Marvel Studios are developing a fourth Spider-Man film with Holland once again playing Peter Parker. The actor himself has admitted that conversations were happening but that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes halted the talks. At the time of writing, it remains unknown whether such a project exists.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.