Billy Dee Williams Teases Big Star Wars News

Star Wars alumni Billy Dee Williams an announcement tied to a galaxy far, far away.

What is Billy Dee Williams’ major announcement?

The actor best known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars franchise posted his mysterious teaser announcement on social media just a month after his initial tease for “something exciting” coming very soon. “I am thrilled to share that something truly magnificent is coming soon,” Williams said on his Twitter account. “This is a dream come true for me, on all that has sustained and carried me through a lifetime of dreams and adventure, it is my honor to share with you. Make sure to enable notifications for stories and posts to stay in the loop, you don’t want to miss this… May the Force be with you all.”

Williams’ tease comes following news of Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover were confirmed to write the long-in-development Lando series for Disney+. The project was initially announced during Disney Investor Day 2020, with Glover reprising his role as the young version of the Cloud City ambassador from 2008’s Solo: A Star Wars Story with Haunted Mansion‘s Justin Simien attached to showrun the series. Simien, however, was taken off the series without prior notice from Lucasfilm.

It is unknown if Williams’ teaser announcement could be tied to Lando in a possible reprisal of the role of the 86-year-old icon. Williams originated Lando in 1980’s Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. After much fan support, Williams returned to the role in 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, where he donned the same costume that Glover wore in Solo. At the time of Skywalker’s release, Williams was thankful to director J.J. Abrams for bringing him back to the franchise.

“You know, I’m a very lucky person,” Williams said. “I didn’t expect to be in this little adventure. I got lucky and I ended up working with somebody that I have a tremendous regard for: J.J. Abrams. I love this man. He’s a beautiful young man. He’s extraordinary. I’ve been doing this for a long time – I think 60 years I’ve been doing this, and I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some pretty extraordinary people in my lifetime. I regard this as a real highlight.”

Lando does not have a release date on Disney+.