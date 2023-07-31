Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield Shares an Optimistic Take on His Peter Parker’s Potential Return

After reprising the role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield sounds optimistic about returning to play the Wall-Crawler again.

Per One Take News, quoting from the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie book, Garfield views the world of the live-action Amazing Spider-Man films as a living universe that goes on with or without him. “The story never ends. Whether we film it or not, there’s a story happening in a universe somewhere,” the actor said. “There’s endless potential with this character and other iterations.”

Garfield made a triumphant return as Peter Parker in the third Marvel Cinematic Universe-set Spider-Man film, flung into Disney’s sprawling superhero franchise by multiversal shenanigans caused by Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker and Doctor Strange. He was joined by Tobey Maguire, who starred as Spidey in director Sam Raimi‘s beloved trilogy.

Rumors of Garfield’s Return Abound

Shortly after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, reports suggested that Sony was considering returning to Garfield’s Wall-Crawler for a third movie following a spike in the actor’s popularity. These claims were never verified and while the studio is reportedly working on a fourth Spider-Man film with current Holland, there’s been no word on whether Garfield will ever return to the role.

Garfield played the Web-Head in both The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. Envisioned as a reboot of the franchise after plans for Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 fell through, Sony’s second attempt at a live-action Spider-Man earned mixed reviews from fans and critics. Many lauded Garfield’s Spider-Man as one of the best depictions of the character but felt his interpretation of Peter Parker missed the mark.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.