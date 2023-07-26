Transformers/G.I. Joe Crossover Movie Producer Teases Release Date

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura reveals when fans can expect the highly-anticipated crossover movie featuring G.I. Joe.

When will the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie come out?

In an interview with Sci-Fi and Fantasy Gazette, di Bonaventura was asked about the next Transformers installment which will finally meet Hasbro’s other successful toy property in the Real American Heroes. While the ongoing writers and actors strike has temporarily paused development on the project, di Bonaventura expects it to be ready by 2026. Such a date appears optimistic should the strike extend into next year.

“It’s a good question,” di Bonaventura said. “We were about to start a script when the writers’ strike happened. So, our hope was we were going to have it for 2025, but I think the longer the strike goes on, the more it puts it in 2026.”

The surprise ending of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts showed human Autobot ally Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) get enlisted to the Joes by a mysterious recruiter (Michael Kelly) who reveals his office to be the secret location of the G.I. Joe headquarters. One question on fans’ minds is whether or not the crossover sequel will have any connection to past Joe movies, specifically 2021’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. The producer clarified the issue by explaining how the creative team has yet to figure it out along with the main story.

“Here’s the answer: I don’t know the second question’s answer because we haven’t gotten that far,” di Bonaventura explained. But, like every other ‘Transformers’ movie, the ingredients of the movie is humans and robots get together to stop the villain. The Joes are going to be part of the ingredients now. We’re not going into the Joe world, they’re coming into our world. So, if you think about it that way, I think that’s the closest thing to the plan that we have. We now have to figure out the plot we want to do, etcetera, but they will be an active participant, if you would, a few of the characters, in trying to stop the bad guy.”

For now, the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie remains in development; however, another Transformers movie is already in the works with the Cybertron-set animated movie Transformers: One. The fully CGI prequel will follow a young Optimus Prime voiced by Chris Hemsworth and his first encounter with a young Megatron. Directed by Toy Story 4’s Josh Cooley, Transformers: One is scheduled for release on September 13, 2024.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now available to stream on Paramount+.