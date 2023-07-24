Sandman Actor Has Heard Rumors About Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4

Thomas Haden Church, who portrayed Flint Marko/Sandman in the 2007 film Spider-Man 3, has revealed rumors that Sam Raimi may be on board Spider-Man 4.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Church addressed the possibility of returning as Sandman in a future Spider-Man movie.

“There’s always been some kind of…I’ve heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire] and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo,” Church said.

At this time, Marvel and Sony have not officially announced a fourth Maguire-led Spider-Man movie.

Sandman has appeared in two Spider-Man movies

Church first appeared as Flint Marko/Sandman in Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, joining Harry Osborn and Venom as an antagonist. He returned to voice the CG Sandman in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, with archive footage of Church from Spider-Man 3 used for the scenes where Sandman is depicted as human. Outside of film, Sandman has appeared in several animated Spider-Man series, although Church did not voice the character.

A fourth Spider-Man film originally entered development in 2007, following the success of Spider-Man 3. Raimi was attached to direct with Maguire, Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson), and other cast members set to reprise their roles from the original trilogy. However, Sony canceled Spider-Man 4 in 2010 after Raimi departed the project.

The Spider-Man film series was then rebooted in 2012 with The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield. It was rebooted again in 2016 when the character — now played by Tom Holland — was integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War. Maguire, Garfield, and Holland’s iterations of the Webslinger would later meet and team up in No Way Home.

While a Maguire-led Spider-Man 4 isn’t officially in the works, Marvel Studios and Sony are developing another with Holland attached to return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. At this time, it is unknown when production will begin due to the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The Raimi Spider-Man trilogy is currently streaming on Disney+.