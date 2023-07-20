TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Video Shows the Origins of the Turtles

A new TMNT: Mutant Mayhem video has been released by Paramount, showing off the younger versions of the titular turtles.

The clip features Master Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan) telling the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles about how he found them as babies, covered in radioactive ooze, and raised them as his own.

What is TMNT: Mutant Mayhem about?

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Check out the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem video below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will feature the voices of Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michaelangelo, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Brady Noon as Raphael, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

The film is directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyle Spears from a screenplay written by Rowe, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. It is produced by Rogen, Goldberg, and James Weaver. Executive Producers are Ramsay McBean and Josh Fagen.