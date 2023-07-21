Justice League: Warworld Clip Features Jensen Ackles’ Batman

A new Justice League: Warworld clip has been released for the R-rated DC animated movie, featuring Jensen Ackles’ Batman.

“Until now, DC’s Justice League has been a loose association of super-powered individuals,” reads the film’s official synopsis. “But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.”

Justice League: Warworld stars Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Darren Criss as Superman/Clark Kent, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J’onn J’onzz, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, and Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul.

The supporting cast will include Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul, Matt Bomer as Old Man, Teddy Sears as Warlord, Frank Grillo as King Faraday, Brett Dalton as Bat Lash, Roger Cross as Machiste, Damian O’Haire as Deimos, David Lodge as Sheriff, Trevor Devall as Drifter, and Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova.

Jeremy Adams, Ernie Albacker & Josie Campbell wrote the script for the film, which was directed by Jeff Wamester.