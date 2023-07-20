Transformers Producer Talks G.I. Joe Crossover Movie

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura teased big things for when the Robots in Disguise meet G.I. Joe in the next installment in the film franchises.

What will happen when the Transformers meet G.I. Joe?

In an exclusive interview with One Take News, Di Bonaventura addressed Rise of the Beasts’ shocking finale that saw human Autobot ally Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) get recruited to join the real American heroes. For the Transformers producer, the introduction of the Joes into the world of Transformers on the big screen will not be just another attempt at building a cinematic universe. “I don’t look at things like a universe, I look at them as a story and [the Joes] will be a part of the story,” Di Bonaventura said.

He continued, “I also think the term ‘crossover’ means different things for different people. For me, the Joes, whoever they are, are entering the world of Transformers, not combining the two worlds. The plan is to eventually do [a crossover]. But, for the next movie, it’s the Joes that are coming in for whatever the ending of Rise of the Beasts has led us to believe is possible.”

The two Hasbro properties crossed paths in the pages of Marvel Comics’ G.I. Joe and the Transformers mini-series in 1987. The 4-issue run featured the Joes teaming up with the Autobots to battle the unholy alliance of Cobra and the Decepticons. Additionally, Hasbro and Paramount attempted a writers’ room for a non-Transformers shared universe with G.I. Joe, M.A.S.K., Micronauts, Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light, and Rom. The Hasbro cinematic universe, however, did not come to fruition.

While there is no script or release date set for the next installment, Di Bonaventura teases the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover will be more than just simply co-existing. “Oh, they will interact,” Di Bonaventura said. “We haven’t developed a script yet though. What I will say is just like we do with every other movie, it will be a team of Transformers and humans fighting the fight. The Joes will be a part of that.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is available on all digital platforms.