Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: ‘Every Frame’ of DC Sequel Involves VFX

A new report has claimed that every frame of the upcoming DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom features visual effects.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Aquaman sequel has been a rather expensive project — particularly after the recent reshoots that ended up going so well that they were finished with a day to spare.

“[James] Gunn is said to have weighed in on the most recent cut and the leadership approved a five-day shoot,” the outlet noted. “Sources say the shoot went so well that [James] Wan and company completed what they needed in only four … Lost Kingdom is already an expensive production. It was greenlit at a $205 million budget and shot during the pandemic, which was a burdensome expense on tentpole productions. Additionally, every frame of the movie involves visual effects, another major cost. The reshoots have only raised that overall budget.”

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom about?

The official synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reads, “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahoo Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, and Pilou Asbæk. It will release theatrically on December 25, 2023, in the United States.