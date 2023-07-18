The Marvels: Brie Larson Talks Iman Vellani’s Immense MCU Knowledge

The Marvels star Brie Larson has discussed how helpful co-star Iman Vellani‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe knowledge was while making the Captain Marvel sequel.

What did Brie Larson say about Iman Vellani’s MCU knowledge?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Larson explained that the cast and crew of The Marvels would always ask Vellani questions whenever they were unsure of something involving the MCU’s timeline.

“I’ve just learned to trust Iman because she really has her timelines in order,” Larson stated. “She’s the one that’s always schooling us. I wouldn’t know how old Carol is without her. She really does the math.”

The interview also revealed that Vellani is such a fan of Marvel movies that she hid behind director Nia DaCosta when meeting Samuel L. Jackson for the first time due to being starstruck, though she then proceeded to come out and ask Jackson plenty of questions.

The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Joining Larson in the sequel are Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau — who first appeared in WandaVision — and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The film is set to release on November 10 2023, following a delay from its original July 28 release date.

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe,” says the synopsis. “When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.’”