Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ The Flash is not expected to surpass the 2011 DC film Green Lantern at the domestic box office.

According to /Film, The Flash has currently earned $106.8 million domestically. Based on the film’s dwindling box office receipts, the Scarlet Speedster will be unable to surpass the $116.6 million that Green Lantern earned in North America back in 2011. Globally, The Flash is the box office winner with $263 million to Green Lantern’s $220 million. However, the latest DC film will still go down as a major loser for Warner Bros. and DC, with some box office analysts predicting that the studio will lose $200 million on the film. For comparison’s sake, Green Lantern is estimated to have only lost $75 million for WB.

Green Lantern was originally supposed to launch the DC Universe

Released in June 2011, Green Lantern stars Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan, a test pilot who is selected to become the first human member of an intergalactic police force called the Green Lantern Corps. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe in full-swing by 2011, Warner Bros. planned on Green Lantern being the first installment in a shared DC universe. However, the film’s critical and commercial failure led to WB scrapping those plans, with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013) instead becoming the first film in what became known as the DC Extended Universe.

The Flash is the thirteenth installment in the DCEU, with the film marking Ezra Miller‘s sixth time portraying the titular speedster, Barry Allen. They previously played the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), and the 2017 and 2021 cuts of Justice League, as well as in the television series Arrow and Peacemaker.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash is currently playing in theaters. The film is also available to own on Digital.