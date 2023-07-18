Christopher Nolan Reveals if He Would Direct Another Superhero Film

The Dark Knight Trilogy director Christopher Nolan says he has no plans to helm another superhero movie.

Ahead of the wide release of his new film Oppenheimer, Nolan sat down for an interview with YouTuber Hugo Décrypte. During one segment, Décrypte asked Nolan a series of timed questions, to which the filmmaker could either respond with “yes,” “no,” or “pass.” When asked if he wanted to direct another superhero film, Nolan quickly replied, “No.”

During the same segment, Nolan also stated that he still plans on making movies 10 years from now, though he has no plans to ever make a television show. When asked if he would ever make a Star Wars film, Nolan paused for a moment before ultimately deciding to pass on the question.

Christopher Nolan’s contributions to superhero cinema

Nolan directed, co-wrote, and produced the DC movies Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) for Warner Bros. Pictures. A reboot of the Batman film franchise, Batman Begins is credited with revitalizing the character in the eyes of moviegoers following the negative reception of Batman & Robin (1997). It is also credited with helping to usher in a new era of superhero films.

Upon its release in 2005, Batman Begins received strong reviews from critics and modest success at the box office. Its sequel, The Dark Knight, was an even bigger hit. It was met with even stronger reviews and was a massive commercial success. The Dark Knight grossed $1.006 billion globally, making it the very first superhero movie to cross $1 billion at the box office. It was also the highest-grossing film of 2008.

Nolan’s 2012 trilogy-capper, The Dark Knight Rises, had similar critical and commercial success. The filmmaker has yet to direct another superhero film, though he has been involved in a few. Nolan co-wrote the story treatment for director Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe film Man of Steel (2013). In addition to producing Man of Steel, Nolan also served as an executive producer on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer, opens in theaters this Friday, July 21. It stars Cillian Murphy, who previously played Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in the director’s Batman trilogy.