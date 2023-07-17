Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Disney+ Release Date Revealed by Marvel

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Disney+ release date has been revealed for the Marvel Studios sequel.

First arriving in theaters on May 5, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 2. It will be the latest MCU movie to join the service after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was added to the catalog on June 14, 2023.

“In the film, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days,” reads the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s synopsis. “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was directed by James Gunn and was released in theaters on May 5. The sequel heavily features the backstory of Rocket — the armed and snarky raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper — and his history with the film’s villain, The High Evolutionary (played by Chukwudi Iwuji).