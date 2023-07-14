Patrick Wilson: Zack Snyder’s Watchmen was ‘Ahead of the Curve’

Watchmen star Patrick Wilson has spoken about the 2009 Zack Snyder movie adaptation in which he played Dan Dreiberg/Nite Owl II.

What did Patrick Wilson say about Zack Snyder’s Watchmen?

In an interview for CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast to promote Insidious: The Red Door, Wilson got onto the topic of Watchmen. The director and actor joked that he wanted to skip past his character’s intimate scene when showing the movie to his son, then stated that director Zack Snyder was “ahead of the curve” with the movie’s tone.

“Watchmen is the only movie of mine that I’ve watched front-to-back since a premiere. That movie’s awesome,” Wilson revealed. “I wanted to share in with my son — I also probably wanted to fast-forward through the scene with me and Malin [Åkerman] in the ship. [Laugh]. I needed to stay close by.

“No, I wanted to look at it as an older guy, as a filmmaker. I knew that Zack [Snyder] was ahead of the curve, you know? It’s weird to say that audiences weren’t ready for it, but you need a movie like that. You need movies to go so dark that then Avengers can go so light. I do believe in that. But yeah, I love that movie.”

2009’s Watchmen movie adaptation was directed by Zack Snyder and written by David Hayter and Alex Tse. It stars Malin Åkerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Patrick Wilson.