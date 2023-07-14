Venom 3: Sony Marvel Sequel Pauses Filming for Actors Strike

Venom 3’s filming has been paused for the time being due to the ongoing actors strike.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Venom 3 has paused after the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) declared it is on strike on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Production on Venom 3 officially began in June 2023 in Spain. The film sees Tom Hardy return to the role of Eddie Brock, while Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Hardy collaborated with Kelly Marcel, who is also directing the film, on the script.

Other films shutting down production due to the SAG-AFTRA include Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2, and Brad Pitt’s untitled F1 drama.

Venom’s Place in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

The Venom franchise exists within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Released in 2018, Venom was directed by Ruben Fleischer with a script by Marcel, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. In the movie, Eddie bonds with an alien symbiote he eventually comes to know as Venom. While the two have their differences, they eventually figure out how to co-exist together as they face a dangerous enemy known as Carlton Drake/Riot (Riz Ahmed).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage followed in Oct. 2021. With Andy Serkis taking over directing duties, the sequel sees Eddie come face-to-face with a serial killer named Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Initially unbeknownst to Eddie is that Cletus has bonded with a symbiote of his own, Carnage, who is even more bloodthirsty than his host.

Additional films set within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe include Morbius (released in 2022), Kraven the Hunter (releasing Oct. 6, 2023), and Madame Web (releasing Feb. 16, 2024). Hardy also made a brief cameo as Eddie in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Venom 3 was previously expected to release in Oct. 2024; however, it’s currently unknown if the film’s release will change due to the strike.