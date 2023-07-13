Tron: Ares Casts Gotham Alum Cameron Monaghan

Gotham alum and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor star Cameron Monaghan has joined the cast of Tron: Ares.

As broken by Deadline, Monaghan has closed a deal to appear in Disney‘s upcoming third Tron film. However, his role is currently being kept under wraps. Monaghan joins a cast that already includes lead actor Jared Leto, as well as Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Greta Lee.

Monaghan is perhaps best known for his dual role as proto-Jokers Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska on Fox’s DC television series Gotham. He also portrayed main protagonist Cal Kestis in the 2019 video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its recent sequel, Jedi: Survivor. Monaghan’s other credits include Ian Gallagher on Shameless and the voice of DC’s Superboy in Reign of the Supermen.

Tron: Ares is in the works at Disney

Tron: Ares is planned as the third big-screen entry in Disney’s Tron franchise, following 1982’s Tron and 2010’s Tron: Legacy (both of which starred Jeff Bridges). Joachim Rønning is attached to direct Ares from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne. Rønning previously worked with Disney on 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and 2019’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

In addition to starring, the aforementioned Leto is also producing Tron: Ares. The long-gestating sci-fi film is expected to center on the titular Ares, a new character/computer program played by Leto. Reportedly, the plot follows Ares on a journey from the digital world to the human world.

As of right now, Tron: Ares does not have a release date. According to Deadline, production on the film is expected to kick off in August. This, however, is assuming a Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike is avoided. The actors union is prepared to go on strike at midnight tonight if a new agreement with the major Hollywood studios and streamers is not reached. This, of course, would be in addition to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.