Justice League International Writer Reacts to Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern Casting

Justice League International writer J.M. DeMatteis approves of Nathan Fillion playing Gardner, a fan-favorite Green Lantern, in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

On July 11, Variety revealed Fillion will play Guy Gardener in Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy film. Additionally, Dora and the Lost City of Gold’s Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi will play Mister Terrific.

DeMatteis, who helped define the character of Guy Gardner during the iconic Justice League International run he worked on alongside Keith Giffen and Kevin Maguire beginning in 1987, reacted to the news on Instagram. The writer shared, “Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner? I’m in!”

Guy Gardner was originally created by John Broome and Gil Kane. First appearing in 1968’s Green Lantern #59, Guy is known for both his determination and unwillingness to stand down, which oftentimes lands him in trouble as he frequently butts heads with other Green Lanterns or superheroes. While the character was originally going to make a cameo in 2011’s Green Lantern film, Guy has not appeared in a theatrically live-action movie to date; he was, however, played by Matthew Settle in a 1997 television film, Justice League of America.

Nathan Fillion Is No Strange to Comic Book Movies

Fillion has worked with Gunn a number of times in the past as Fillion played the lead role in the 2006 horror film Slither, written and directed by Gunn. Along with appearing in 2010’s Super, Fillion played minor roles in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, 2021’s The Suicide Squad, and 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He’s also voiced Hal Jordan, another popular Green Lantern, in many different DC animated projects.

Fillion, Merced, and Gathegi’s inclusion in Superman: Legacy comes after David Corenswet was cast as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman: Legacy will release theatrically on July 11, 2025.