Doctor Strange 2: MCU Sequel Nearly Went $100 Million Over Budget

A report has revealed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness went over its budget by nearly $100 million.

Why did Doctor Strange 2 go over budget?

Citing financial statements, Forbes recently reported that the Doctor Strange sequel went $94.5 million above its $200 million estimated production budget. As the movie was filmed in the United Kingdom, the outlet notes that films made there are “eligible for a cash reimbursement of up to 25% of the amount they spend there provided that it represents at least 10% of the total cost of the picture.”

As such, companies will create separate UK studios to make films so that they can file financial statements that are publicly available. These statements are then released in stages, with the most recent report about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming out a couple of weeks ago. All together, the sequel reportedly cost $349 million to make, though it received a reimbursement of $54.5 million, making the cost approximately $294.5 million.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is now streaming on Disney+, saw the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as he reprises his role as Dr. Stephen Strange. This time, the Sorcerer Supreme is joined by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who has finally transformed into the Scarlet Witch during the WandaVision finale.

The film was directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man trilogy) from a script written by Emmy winning scribe Michael Waldron (Loki). It was executive produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.