Blue Beetle’s DCU Future Confirmed by James Gunn

James Gunn confirms big plans for Xolo Mariduena‘s future as Blue Beetle in the DC Universe.

What is the DCU status of Blue Beetle?

On the DC Studios co-CEO’s Threads account, Gunn addressed a fan who asked about Blue Beetle’s DCU status. The film was made originally as an HBO Max exclusive two before Gunn’s hiring and DCU fans have speculated whether it would be a part of the filmmaker’s new vision for the DC brand or another dead end similar to Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Gunn’s response clarified that Blue Beetle is by no means a dead end.

“Yes. Blue Beetle (played by the wonderful @xolo_mariduena) & a handful of other characters will continue in the DCU, even though the first DC Studios movie is Superman: Legacy (the first DC Studios project is the animated TV show Creature Commandos),” Gunn replied.

Gunn’s response was echoed by Blue Beetle’s director Angel Manuel Soto who confirmed Warner Bros. Discovery’s support of the DCU-set film. While he was initially concerned about the film’s future following WB’s cancellation of Batgirl in 2022, Soto was not only assured of the studio’s confidence in making Blue Beetle a theatrical release but also its standing in Gunn’s new DCU. Additionally, Soto already has plans for a Blue Beetle trilogy in the future.

“Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least,” Soto said. “And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga.”

Starring Marduena as Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle and directed by Soto, the film tells the origin story of how Reyes gets chosen by the ancient alien relic known as the Scarab that gives him a superpowered armored suit to become the Blue Beetle. Written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Blue Beetle co-stars Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Susan Sarandon.

Blue Beetle will arrive in theaters on August 18.