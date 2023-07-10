Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 Writer Says Sequel is Still a Go

2005’s Constantine screenwriter Akiva Goldsman gave a promising update on the long-awaited Keanu Reeves sequel.

What is the status of Constantine 2?

While speaking to The Playlist to promote his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, Goldsman touched on the status of sequel to I Am Legend and Constantine 2. Regarding the latter, Goldsman confirmed that the sequel is still in the works, but has to await the end of the writer’s strike before he begins to type away. “My pens are down, so there’s nothing to do. But, yeah, those are the next things I’m writing when I’m allowed to write again,” Goldsman said. “And I had already begun ‘[I Am] Legend 2’ when we [started striking], and Francis [Lawrence], Keanu [Reeves], and I have broken ‘Constantine 2.’ I just haven’t started typing yet.”

Constantine starred Reeves in the title role based on the DC Comics/Vertigo Comics Hellblazer graphic novels about a chain-smoking exorcist who can perceive half-angels and half-demons on earth. Despite mixed reviews at the time of its release, Constantine was a financial success that grew a cult fanbase over time.

Constantine 2 had been discussed for years and was even considered for an HBO Max reboot at one point to be produced by J.J. Abrams. Eventually, Warner Bros. got behind the sequel after Reeves expressed interest in it during a 2021 guest spot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “[Reeves] was asked what character he’d love to play again,” said director Francis Lawrence. “And he said John Constantine, and the crowd went nuts. People finally saw that and went, ‘Oh, wait, maybe you guys can go and make the Constantine sequel.’ So it was sort of a variety of factors.”

As of now, Constantine 2 was not announced as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new slate at DC Studios and currently does not have a release date. Should it be made, however, it is likely to fall under the DC Elseworlds banner alongside The Batman Part II and Joker: Folie à Deux.