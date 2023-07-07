Across the Spider-Verse Art Shows Cut Post-Credits Scene Location

Official artwork from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals a look at the Bar With No Name — the setting of the animated film’s deleted post-credits scene.

The artwork in question comes from the book Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie, which was published on July 3. Shared to Twitter by user Spider-Man News, the relevant page features an illustration by Tiffany Lam, in which the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) can be seen sitting alone at the Bar With No Name. The page also includes a close-up look at some beer taps — designed by Patrick O’Keefe — which are based on classic Spider-Man villains like White Rabbit, Mysterio, Electro, Rhino, Jack O’Lantern, and Scorpion.

A look at the "bar with no name" deleted scene from across the spider-verse pic.twitter.com/erzunePsFN — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) July 4, 2023

What happens in Across the Spider-Verse’s deleted post-credits scene?

“Even hardened supervillains need a safe space where they can drink their cares away in the company of Spider-Man’s ever-growing number of enemies,” author Ramin Zahed’s description of the Bar With No Name reads. “First introduced in Captain America no. 318 (cover-dated June 1986), New York City’s Bar With No Name is precisely such a spot.” The bar is located “in an old abandoned subway station,” and is “where we see Spot interact with Hammerhead and some of the other bad guys while the tough-as-nails-bartender Delilah keeps an eye on him and encourages him to stand up for himself.”

Across the Spider-Verse co-writer and producer Phil Lord previously described a deleted post-credits scene in which the Spot visits a bar frequented by Spidey villains. “And then he finally steals the drink for himself and he pours it down and it all leaks out of his holes,” Lord said. “He’s the dorkiest villain. A great line that Chris wrote, though: ‘Trying to fill a hole in his heart with more holes.’ Not a great method.”

Seeing as how the scene was cut, the Bar With No Name has still yet to appear in a Spider-Man movie. Nevertheless, it is a key location in the Spidey mythos. It has appeared in several issues of The Amazing Spider-Man, as well as other Marvel Comics titles. The Bar With No Name was also prominently featured in the hit PlayStation game Marvel’s Spider-Man, particularly in the “Turf Wars” DLC (which featured the aforementioned Hammerhead as its main antagonist).

