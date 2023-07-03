Russell Crowe on Comic Book Movie Roles: I’m Fertile Across Space & Time

Reflecting on the various fathers to superheroes he’s played over the years, Russell Crowe referred to himself as “fertile across time and space.”

According to Deadline, Crowe was speaking at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival when he touched on how he’s played various fathers to important heroes or villains in a number of different superhero movies released in the past decade.

“Something came out the other day,” Crowe said. “Somebody finally twigged, that, in DC, I’m Superman’s dad; in Disney-Marvel I’m Thor, which is Hercules’ father; and in Sony-Marvel I’m Kraven the Hunter’s father.” Reflecting further on the realization on Twitter, Crowe commented, “Fertile. Across time and space …”

Russell Crowe’s History of Being a Super Dad

Crowe made his debut in the DC Extended Universe in 2013’s Man of Steel, where he played the biological father to Kal-El/Superman, Jor-El. In 2022, Crowe also starred as Zeus, the father of Hercules (portrayed by Brett Goldstein) in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the Thor franchise and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is additionally known for his performances in 1997’s L.A. Confidential, 2000’s Gladiator, 2014’s Noah, 2016’s The Nice Guys, and more.

Crowe is playing yet another father to a major comic book character in Sony’s upcoming Kraven the Hunter film. The actor will play the procreator to the titular villain, Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven the Hunter, who is being portrayed by Kick-Ass’ Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Ariana DeBose, and Fred Hechinger additionally star in Kraven the Hunter, which is being directed by J.C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. The film is the fourth canonical entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe following 2018’s Venom, 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and 2022’s Morbius.

Kraven the Hunter releases theatrically in the United States on Oct. 6, 2023.