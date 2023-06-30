Captain America: Brave New World‘s cinematographer has confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has finished filming.

Has filming wrapped on Captain America: Brave New World?

The film’s cinematographer, Kramer Morgenthau, posted a story to his Instagram that features an image of the movie’s production slate alongside text saying “#BRAVENEWWORLD” and “Wrap,” confirming that filming on the Marvel Studios movie is complete.

Captain America: Brave New World will be directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America.

Mackie will be joined by returning The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, as well as MCU newcomer Shira Haas as Sabra. Iconic actor Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson are also set to appear in the film as General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, Betty Ross, and Samuel Sterns/Leader, respectively.

Captain America: Brave New World releases on July 26, 2024, as part of Phase Five of the MCU.