Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Art Book Details Ending’s Twist Character

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse art book has revealed some details about the shocking character introduced at the end of the Sony Pictures Animation sequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie features a section based around Miles G. Morales — the more intense Earth-42 version of Miles from the movie’s ending who becomes The Prowler instead of Spider-Man. The page describes this version of Miles and his Uncle Aaron as vigilantes rather than villains and explains why this variant is called Miles G. Morales.

The book’s description of Miles G. Morales reads:

“Miles G. Morales/The Prowler is the alternate reality version of Miles, who grew up completely differently from him. This version of the character was never bitten by a radioactive spider and doesn’t have any superpowers, but he has fallen into the role of becoming the vigilante the Prowler, under the tutelage of his uncle Aaron. ‘Miles comes face to face with this other version of himself and realizes that because one thing dropped the other way, everything has changed due to the ‘butterfly effect,’ where one small change can later result in larger changes to a deterministic nonlinear system — in this case an entire reality,’ says director Justin K. Thompson. ‘Internally, we decided to call this parallel-world version ‘Miles G. Morales’ to avoid confusion!'”

Who made Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Greta Lee as Lyla, Andy Samberg as Scarlet Spider, and more.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the Marvel movie’s synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”