James Mangold Says His Scrapped Boba Fett Movie Was Borderline R-Rated

Upcoming Star Wars director James Mangold has opened up about his scrapped Boba Fett film that almost got made in the 2010s. He revealed the project would have been “borderline rated R.”

During an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mangold revealed his canceled Boba Fett movie would have been more mature than previous Star Wars installments.

What was James Mangold envisioning for Boba Fett?

“Well, at the point I was doing it, I was probably scaring the shit out of everyone. But I was probably making much more of a borderline rated-R kind of spaghetti Western… single-planet, spaghetti western,” Mangold explained. “The world would never be able to embrace Baby Yoda if I had made that… So… Because it didn’t really belong in the world I was kind of envisioning, but it kind of just… in a moment of kind of corporate re-alignment after whatever happened with the Han Solo movie, they just suddenly decided they weren’t making pictures like that and I think the opportunities in streaming presented themselves.”

Check out the Boba Fett conversation between Mangold and Horowitz below:

Disney and Lucasfilm originally announced plans for a series of Star Wars spinoff films in February 2013, with Boba Fett reportedly set to headline one of them. However, as Mangold mentioned in his comments, the financial failure of the 2018 film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, led to Lucasfilm pressing pause on all future spinoffs. The film was eventually reworked into the Disney+ miniseries, The Book of Boba Fett, starring Temuera Morrison as the title character. The series also acted as a continuation of The Mandalorian and was set between that show’s second and third seasons.

Mangold’s Boba Fett movie may have come and gone, but the acclaimed director’s time in the Star Wars galaxy is far from over. Mangold is currently attached to write and direct an untitled Star Wars movie that will explore the dawn of the Jedi and is set roughly 25,000 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. At this time, it is unknown when the film will be released in theaters.