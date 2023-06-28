Anthony Mackie Black Panther

Anthony Mackie Wanted to Be the MCU’s Black Panther

By Spencer Legacy

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie has revealed that he originally wanted to play T’Challa/Black Panther.

Did Anthony Mackie want to play the role of Black Panther?

In an Inverse interview, Mackie spoke about how badly he wanted to play Black Panther prior to joining the MCU as Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America. The actor noted that, growing up, “he f–king loved Black Panther.”

“I had been contacting Marvel a lot about Black Panther,” Mackie revealed. “I had written them letters. I was trying to find a way to make them make Black Panther. And I wanted to be Black Panther because growing up I f–king loved Black Panther.”

The role of Black Panther would go on to be played by Chadwick Boseman. Mackie first played Sam Wilson in the 2014 movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the years since, he appeared as Falcon several more times before becoming the new Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie will next appear in 2024’s Captain America: Brave New World alongside Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Shira Haas.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released in theaters by Marvel Studios as part of Phase 5 of the MCU on July 26, 2024.

