James Gunn: Guardians of the Galaxy ‘Would Beat the S— Out of the Avengers’

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn gave a surprising verdict regarding the question of who would win in a fight between the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, declaring that the Guardians would win.

Why did James Gunn Pick the Guardians of the Galaxy over the Avengers?

The question came up during an interview with Michael Rosenbaum, for the Inside of You podcast. Rosenbaum initially asked Gunn who would win in a fight between the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

Gunn was stuck for a quick answer, agreeing with Rosenbaum’s assessment that the Suicide Squad was “more violent” and that they would be “more willing” to kill than the Guardians. Gunn then built upon Rosenbaum’s premise, adding that, “I always thought that the Guardians would beat the shit out of the Avengers, easily.”

While Gunn might be suspected of having some favoritism when it came to the Guardians, whom he directed in three feature-length films and a holiday special for Disney+, he did have a logical explanation to justify his argument. Namely that the Guardians have the edge when it comes to alien weaponry. “They’re (in) outer space,” he said. ” They have technology that … is, you know, pretty advanced. So it would be hard to beat them.”

Ignoring the authority that Gunn holds as the only director to work with both Marvel Studios and DC Studios, Gunn’s argument does make sense logically. While the Avengers have access to the most advanced technology on Earth through Iron Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man, Earth is far from the most advanced planet in Marvel Comics‘ cosmology.

The big question is which incarnations of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy are being considered for this battle. While the original Guardians would likely have an easy time with all the Phase 1 Avengers apart from Thor, the addition of the Odinson to the Guardians’ ranks after Avengers: Endgame could tip the scales in their favor. Another question is whether the Avengers include Captain Marvel, who has access to alien technology and immense energy powers.