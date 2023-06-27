Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman to Receive Star on the Walk of Fame

Three years after his untimely passing, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Who else will be honored with Boseman?

Per Collider, Boseman was selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to receive the posthumous star as a significant part of the Walk of Fame’s Class of 2024. Boseman’s class will be joined by actors Gal Gadot, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Pine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Christina Ricci. Additionally, Boseman’s boss at Marvel Studios Kevin Feige will receive a star in his class. The official date for Boseman’s star ceremony has not been announced.

A Howard University grad, Boseman began his acting career on stage and in multiple television roles. He rose to fame by playing historical figures in black history, including Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get On Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. In between projects, Boseman landed memorable supporting roles in such films as Gods of Egypt and Draft Day.

In 2016, Boseman made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as King T’Challa/Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War. His first appearance as Wakanda’s king made a lasting impression on MCU fans around the world. When he reprised the role in 2018’s Black Panther, Boseman became a cultural icon as the movie shattered box office records and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

In the same year as his MCU debut, Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer. The actor kept his illness private while continuing to play T’Challa in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Boseman was set to reprise the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sadly, he lost his battle with cancer in August 2020. Marvel Studios opted not to recast T’Challa and moved forward with Letitia Wright’s Shuri to become the new Black Panther. Boseman’s final on-screen role in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom landed him a posthumous Oscar nomination for Best Actor.